

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $174.00 million, or $7.55 per share. This compares with $149.66 million, or $6.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $897.79 million from $804.39 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $174.00 Mln. vs. $149.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.55 vs. $6.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.24 -Revenue (Q1): $897.79 Mln vs. $804.39 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $8.70 to $8.80 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $38.20 to $38.5



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METTLER-TOLEDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de