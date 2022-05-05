

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $146.01 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $70.38 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.61 million or $3.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 74.2% to $1.55 billion from $0.89 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $146.01 Mln. vs. $70.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.09 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.20 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $0.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.340- $1.380 Bln



