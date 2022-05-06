

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April results for Tokyo consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 1.3 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.8 percent on year.



Australia will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in March, the index score was 56.2.



Taiwan will release April figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in March, overall inflation rose 0.31 percent on month and 3.27 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 13.89 percent.



Thailand will see April results for its business confidence index; in March, the index score was 50.7.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr and will re-open on Monday.







