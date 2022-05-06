

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK), a German packaging solutions provider for breweries and food makers, on Friday posted a rise in earnings for the first quarter, amidst an increase in sales, supported by a firm order intake. In addition, for the full year, the company has confirmed its guidance.



For the quarter ended in March, the German firm reported a profit of 40.1 million euros or 1.27 euros per share, compared with 32.8 million euros or 1.04 euros per share, reported for the same period, last year.



The company's earnings before tax (EBT) moved up to 54.7 million euros, from 44.6 million euros. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 53.9 million euros as against 43 million euros, on year-on-year basis.



EBITDA of the packaging solutions firm was recorded at 87 million euros, versus 76.5 million euros for the first quarter of 2021.



The Neutraubling-headquartered company registered an order intake of 1.553 billion euros, higher than 1.068 billion euros, posted for the first three-month period of previous fiscal.



For the three-month period to March, the Group generated its revenue at 987.2 million euros, a rise of 12.9 percent, compared with last year's 874.6 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company said it still expects a revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent with an EBITDA margin of 8 percent to 9 percent.



For the full year, it also projects a ROCE of 10 percent to 12 percent.







