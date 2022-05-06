

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK), on Friday, said its Management Board and Supervisory Board have published their statutory joint reasoned statement on the voluntary public takeover offer made by Atlantic BidCo GmbH.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Bord of Aareal Bank AG deemed the offer to be in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders from a strategic perspective. Aareal Bank's Board also deemed the cash consideration of EUR 33.00 per Aareal Bank share to be fair and adequate as defined in section 31 (1) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.



Both Boards have examined the Offer Document independently of each other, and recommend that shareholders accept the offer.



The acceptance period for the offer has commenced with the publication of the Offer Document on 26 April 2022, and is expected to expire on 24 May 2022, 24:00 hours CET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AAREAL BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de