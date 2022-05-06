

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT), a British provider of telecommunication products and services, on Friday said in a trading update for the first quarter that it has continued its positive momentum recorded last year, supported by a firm order growth and new 5G contracts wins.



In addition, following a strong order book and a positive market trend, the company noted that it is confident in delivering its growth plan for the full year.



For the quarter ended in March, the Crawley-based company said that it has posted an 18 percent order intake growth, together with an increase in sales. The book to bill was 112 for the first quarter, versus 104 reported in 2021.



Spirent has again delivered a double-digit growth in services after it made major strides to win business with Hyperscalers to further boost its 5G cloud network expansions.



Separately, the company said, the payment of final dividend of 4.37 cents per share will be made on May 10.



Eric Updyke, CEO of Spirent, said: '.We continue to significantly broaden and deepen our customer base with our leading-edge solutions and the demand for our assurance solutions is robust, as market drivers for reliable communications, including 5G, remain a key global priority.'







