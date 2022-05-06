

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.



The unemployment rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in April, same as seen in March. This was in line with economists' forecast.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined marginally to 2.3 percent in April from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 5,109 persons to 104,391 in April from 109,500 in the prior month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 1.6 percent in April from 1.8 percent in the preceding month.







