

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.18 billion, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.93 billion or $6.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $44.11 billion from $40.99 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.68 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.18 -Revenue (Q1): $44.11 Bln vs. $40.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $177 Bln



