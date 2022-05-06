

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):



Earnings: $48 million in Q1 vs. -$86 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.28 in Q1 vs. -$0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.12 billion in Q1 vs. $3.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.40



