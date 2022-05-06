

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced recalls of certain children's robes citing burn risks.



Ridgefield, New Jersey-based Linum Home Textiles LLC has called back about about 44,600 units of children's robes as they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



Further, China-based importer NewCosplay recalled about 3,160 units of children's robes for the same concern.



Linum Home Textiles' recall involves children's 100 percent cotton terry robes. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. The robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large and in white, navy, pink, gray and purple colors.



The robes, manufactured in Turkey, were sold online at Amazon.com, JCPenney.com, Kohls.com, and TorreyCommerce.com, among others, from July 2017 through April 2022 for between $25 and $40.



NewCosplay children's robes were manufactured in China and sold online at www.newcosplay.net and www.amazon.com from December 2021 through March 2022 for between $14 and $30, depending on the style.



The long-sleeved robes are made of 100 percent micro polyester and were sold in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in 22 different patterns.



However, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to contact the respective companies for a full refund.







