

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's trade deficit narrowed in the end of the first quarter, as exports grew faster than imports, provisional data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 2.4 billion in March from EUR 3.1 billion in February. In the corresponding month last year, the deficit stood at EUR 2.1 billion.



Exports surged 23.2 percent monthly in March and imports climbed only 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports advanced by 34.4 percent and 26.3 percent, respectively in March.



During the first quarter of this year, the trade balance showed a deficit of EU 8.5 billion in comparison with EUR 4.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de