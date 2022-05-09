

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PacBio (PACB) said that it has collaborated with genome analysis company iLAC Inc. and Robotic Biology Institute Inc. or RBI to develop fully automated end-to-end workflows for PacBio's Sequel II and Sequel IIe HiFi long-read sequencing systems by employing advanced robotics. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.



Using technical information and feedback from PacBio, iLAC and RBI will work together to develop and validate automated high-throughput solutions on RBI's LabDroid robotic system for deployment at iLAC's genomic services facility in Tsukuba, Japan.







