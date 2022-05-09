

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania- based Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma's Cuisine is recalling multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis citing undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled products are sold in 1lb and 3lb plastic bags under the brands: Grandma's Cuisine, Bernat's, Golden Eagle. The affected products were distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.



Grandma's Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in NY, NJ, and PA. Bernat's branded pierogis were distributed to retail stores in MA. Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to retail stores in NJ.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of it.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the product to date.



Consumers who have purchased Grandma's Cuisine, Golden Eagle or Bernat's pierogis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, TJX Companies, Inc. last week recalled certain vegan chocolate products for undeclared milk. In mid April, Snak King recalled certain 'O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn' due to undeclared milk allergen.







