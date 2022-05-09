

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate and property online portal Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Monday said its Chief Executive Officer Peter Brooks-Johnson has decided to step down from the Board and leave the company in the coming year.



Brooks-Johnson has been with the company for over 16 years. He will continue as CEO through to the announcement of the full year results in February 2023, and will assist with the recruitment of his replacement.



The company said its Board will now commence a comprehensive process to identify Brooks-Johnson's successor.



Brooks-Johnson said, 'With Rightmove progressing well on its mission to make home moving easier and our strong trading from 2021 continuing into 2022, I have decided it is an appropriate time to seek a new challenge.'



Regarding its current trading, Rightmove said the continues to make good progress with the implementation of its strategy and trading in the year to date has been as expected. The Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Andrew Fisher, Chair, said, 'The Board is confident in delivering its expectations for the current year and in the prospects of the Company for the years to come.'







