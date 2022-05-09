

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a cyber security and resilience adviser, announced Monday the appointment of Mike Maddison as Chief Executive Officer succeeding Adam Palser, who is stepping down from the role after more than four and a half years.



Maddison will join the Board on August 1. He is currently head of EY's cyber security, privacy, and trusted technology practice for EMEA, a role he has held since 2017.



Palser will remain as CEO until mid-June and will remain available to support an orderly handover. In the 6-week interim period, Chris Stone, Non-Executive Chair will become Executive Chair.



Further, regarding the current trading, NCC Group said its Board expects revenues in the second half of the year to be substantially higher than both the prior year period and first half on a constant currency basis. The results would reflect the acquisition of IPM and accelerating Assurance revenue growth through H2 FY22.



Fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted EBIT are anticipated to be in line with management expectations.



The Board expects that the increased momentum in revenues will continue into the forthcoming financial year 2023 as a result of increased volumes and day rates.



The Assurance division is performing strongly, particularly in North America and the UK. The company expects about 15 percent rise in second-half revenue leading to an expected double-digit growth in revenues for the full year.



Software Resilience business, excuding IPM, is expected to return to revenue growth in the second half.



The company expects to report its preliminary results for the year on September 6.







