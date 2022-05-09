

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee fell against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Monday, as regional shares dropped, tracking weakness in the global markets and amid relentless selling by FIIs.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 238 points, or 0.44 percent, to 54,597 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 24.35 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,386.90.



The Indian rupee touched a record low of 77.49 against the greenback from Friday's close of 76.96.







