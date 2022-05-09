

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter nominal net profit climbed 23.4 percent to 106.1 million euros from last year's 86 million euros.



Nominal earnings per share were 1.56 euros, up 23.8 percent from last year's 1.26 euros.



Operational net profit was 118.2 million euros, up 19 percent from 99.2 million euros last year. Operational earnings per share were 1.74 euros, compared to 1.45 euros last year.



Operational profit before tax increased 14 percent from last year to over 179 million euros, driven mainly by the Asia Pacific division and Abertis.



Sales went up 8 percent to 5.33 billion euros from last year's 4.93 billion euros, driven by Americas and Asia Pacific.



New orders were 6.5 billion euros, a 10 percent increase from last year. Order book stands at 50 billion euros, up 6 percent since March 2021.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 outlook. HOCHTIEF continues to expect to achieve an operational net profit in the range of 475 million euros to 520 million euros, an increase of between 5 percent and 15 percent year on year, subject to market conditions.







