

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



Earnings: $50.3 million in Q3 vs. -$18.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.0 million or $0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q3 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.27



