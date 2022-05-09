

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kandi Technolgies Group Inc. (KNDI) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$1.62 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$6.40 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.8% to $24.89 million from $15.98 million last year.



Kandi Technolgies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$1.62 Mln. vs. -$6.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.02 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $24.89 Mln vs. $15.98 Mln last year.



