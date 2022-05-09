

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) said its Board recommended shareholders vote for all the nominees proposed by the Board at the upcoming annual meeting. The Board asked shareholders not to sign, return or vote any gold proxy card sent by Alta Fox.



'As you vote at the 2022 annual meeting, we strongly encourage you to consider the partnership between Chris and the Board over the past six years and the success resulting from disciplined capital allocation that has driven value at Wizards,' the Board stated.



Hasbro noted that it is on track to achieve targeted $130 million of synergies from the eOne acquisition.







