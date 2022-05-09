

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Novavax Inc. (NVAX):



Earnings: $203.41 million in Q1 vs. -$222.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.56 in Q1 vs. -$3.05 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $2.69 per share Revenue: $703.97 million in Q1 vs. $447.23 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4 - $5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de