

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $6.07 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $6.81 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $66.00 million from $71.68 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.07 Mln. vs. $6.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $66.00 Mln vs. $71.68 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PETMED EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de