

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):



Earnings: $244 million in Q1 vs. -$42 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.96 in Q1 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.23 billion in Q1 vs. $2.47 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $12.6 - $13.0 Bln



