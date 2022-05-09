

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



Earnings: -$31.3 million in Q1 vs. -$25.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $102.5 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $536.0 million in Q1 vs. $504.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.13 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2,270 - $2,315 Mln



