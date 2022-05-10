

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) announced an agreement to repurchase about $300 million of its outstanding common stock in a privately negotiated, accelerated stock repurchase transaction with Mizuho Markets Americas.



The company noted that the transaction will commence Monday and reduce its outstanding common stock by a total of approximately 4.3 million shares.



Following the completion of transaction, approximately 21 million shares remain available for repurchase under the company's existing authorization.



In addition, the company announced on April 27, 2022, that the company's stock ticker will change from BLL to BALL effective May 10, 2022.







