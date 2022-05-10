

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German copper producer, Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK) reported that its operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the first half of 2021/22 climbed to 345 million euros from the previous year's 185 million euros.



IFRS consolidated EBT was 686 million euros up from 415 million euros in the prior year.



Revenues for the period grew to 9.26 billion euros from 7.52 billion euros in the previous year.



The company raised its operating EBT outlook for the year to a range of 500 million euros - 600 million euros from the prior range of 400 million euros - 500 million euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de