

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L), a provider of manufacturing technologies, analytical instruments and medical devices, reported Tuesday that its nine-month profit before tax grew 13 percent to 120.2 million pounds from prior year's 106.3 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax amounted to 124.0 million pounds, compared to 84.4 million pounds last year



Revenue for the nine months was 492.4 million pounds, an increase of 21 percent from prior year's 407.4 million pounds.



Manufacturing technologies revenues climbed 22 percent, but Analytical instruments and medical devices' revenues fell 1 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now anticipates adjusted profit before tax to be between 155 million pounds and 170 million pounds and revenue between 655 million pounds and 675 million pounds.



The company previously expected full year adjusted profit before tax in the range of 157 million pounds to 181 million pounds and revenue in the range of 650 million pounds to 690 million pounds.



In the year 2021, adjusted profit before tax was 119.7 million pounds and revenue was 565.6 million pounds.



The company said it continues to see strong demand for product lines and have a strong order book. The Board remains confident in long-term prospects.







