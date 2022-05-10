

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris Plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), a British supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Dytran Instruments, Inc., a maker of piezo-electric and MEMS-based accelerometers and sensors, for $82 million or 66 million pounds.



Commenting on the acquisition, Andrew Heath, CEO of Spectris, said: 'Dytran is an excellent addition to HBK, bringing complementary technology and strengthening our sensor offering to customers in the fast-growing accelerometer market. The combination will strengthen HBK's position in the US aerospace, space and defence industries, as well as accelerate Dytran's revenue by leveraging HBK's existing global sales channels.'



The acquisition , expected to be closed in the fourth quarter, is anticipated to strengthen HBK's piezo-electric offering, add new MEMS capability, and expand sales into North America.







