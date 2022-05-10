

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



Earnings: -$20.54 million in Q1 vs. $0.09 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.27 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.98 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $64.48 million in Q1 vs. $54.52 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.62 Full year revenue guidance: $295 - $315 Mln



