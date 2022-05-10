

Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



Earnings: -$20.54 million in Q1 vs. $0.09 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.27 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.98 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $64.48 million in Q1 vs. $54.52 million in the same period last year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue between $295.0 million and $315.0 million, a growth of 36% to 46% from last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $292.77 million.



Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.34-$1.62 for the year. The consensus estimate stands at $1.15 per share.



