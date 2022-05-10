

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $71 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $56 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.07 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $71 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4,520 - $4,670 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRINKS COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de