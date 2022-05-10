

Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$183.1 million in Q1 vs. -$8.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.33 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year.



Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$126.9 million or -$1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.21 per share Revenue: $829.8 million in Q1 vs. $943.9 million in the same period last year.



Outlook:



Citing elimination of revenue of $80 million from Russia and Ukraine, unfavorable currency, and supply chain challenges, Diebold cut its full-year outlook.



Accordingly, it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $320 million - $350 million, down from $440 million - $460 million expected earlier.



Similarly, Diebold trimmed the revenue guidance to $3.7 billion- $3.9 billion from $4 billion- $4.2 billion provided earlier.



The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters stands at $4.04 billion in revenue.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 - $3.9 Bln







