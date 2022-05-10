

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



The Brink's Co (BCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $71 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $56 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.07 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook in the range of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion.



On an adjusted basis, EPS from continuing operations is expected between 5.50-6.00 for the year.



'We anticipate demand for Brink's Complete and our ATM managed services to increase as the pandemic subsides and more economies reopen. As we move through the year, pricing should continue to offset inflationary pressures and we do not expect global supply chain disruptions to materially affect our operations,'Mark Eubanks, president and CEO, said.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $71 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4,520 - $4,670 Mln







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRINKS COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de