

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian forces have made deadly missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa.



Reports quoting Ukraine's armed forces say one person was killed and five others were injured when hypersonic missiles hit two hotels and a shopping mall on Monday.



As the air raid sirens sounded, European Council President Charles Michel, who was visiting the city along with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal took cover in a bomb shelter.



President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the top EU executive measures to avoid a 'global food crisis' caused by Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports that facilitate Ukraine's grain exports.



Ukraine, which is a major supplier of the world's wheat, corn and sunflower oil demand, was 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce every month before the Russian invasion.



Ukraine's defense ministry said Russian forces are conducting 'storming operations' at the massive Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where at least 100 civilians and injured soldiers are still trapped.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Russia to stop the war. The appeal was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the end of a two-day visit of Ukraine.



'There is one medicine WHO cannot deliver, and which Ukraine needs more than any other, and that is peace,' he told reporters in Kyiv.



The WHO chief said the UN agency has verified 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in the war-stricken country.







