

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported a net income attributable to the owners of the parent company of 74.04 billion yen in the full year 2021 compared to a net loss of 312.32 billion yen in the previous year.



The number of vehicles sold for the full fiscal year was 937,000 units globally, up 17% from the previous fiscal year. Consolidated net sales for the full fiscal year rose 40% year on year to 2.04 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 75 billion yen, and net sales of 2.29 trillion yen.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de