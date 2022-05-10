

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that its shareholders approved all agenda items at Annual General Meeting.



About 2,300 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting online. A total of 37.47 percent of the share capital was represented, the company said.



The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021 by a large majority. The remuneration report, which was voted on for the first time, was also approved by a majority of shareholders.



Shareholders also approved the new authorization to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds and the renewal of Authorized Capital A and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association by a broad majority.







