

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reported a whopping 110182 cases of coronavirus infection. With this, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 81,976,948, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



This is the third time since the latest wave of the pandemic that the daily case toll is crossing the dreaded 100,000 mark.



Also on Monday, 516 Covid casualties were recorded in the U.S., taking the national total to 998,050.



New York reported the most number of cases - 17,094 - while Florida recorded the most casualties - 23. All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 20 percent in the last fortnight, while 12 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



19,009 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2144 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



81,019,770 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,163,884 Americans, or 66.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.5 percent of people above 65.



46 percent of the eligible population, or 101,286,437 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2015 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,253,856.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de