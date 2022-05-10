

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$4.59 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$8.08 million, or -$0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.46 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.4% to $16.63 million from $9.27 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



