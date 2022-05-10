

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $397 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $388 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.17 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



