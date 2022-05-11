

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported first quarter EBIT of 47.8 million euros, up from 32.2 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 21.2 percent compared to 19.2 percent. Adjusted for currency effects, EBIT margin was 19.7 percent, for the quarter.



Profit after taxes increased to 36.2 million euros from 24.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 3.19 euros compared to 2.15 euros.



Sales revenues were 225.3 million euros compared to 167.7 million euros, last year. While sales revenues rose by 34 percent year-on-year, operating costs were up 20 percent.



Rational confirmed the outlook for 2022. The company still projects sales revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent, and an EBIT margin slightly up on the previous year.







