

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its first-quarter EBITDA was up 27.3 percent year-on-year to 21.0 million euros. Taking into account an improved financial result, considerably higher tax payments, and lower earnings of the discontinued operation, the company recorded earnings after tax of 2.8 million euros compared to 3.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.05 euros compared to 0.07 euros.



In the first quarter of 2022, revenue increased by 38.5 percent to 208.5 million euros from 150.6 million euros, prior year. The company achieved organic growth of 16.6 percent, for the quarter.



'We saw strong growth in revenue, both organically and non-organically, but also in earnings, and order intake. In particular, business in the Advanced Photonic Solutions division is growing dynamically, not least because the integration of BG Medical and the SwissOptic Group, which we acquired in 2021, is going very smoothly as anticipated,' said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.



Jenoptik confirmed its forecast of further profitable growth in 2022. The Executive Board expects revenue in the continuing operations to grow by at least 20 percent. EBITDA is also expected to see significant growth on the prior year, excluding one-off effects.







