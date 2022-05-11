

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal year ended in March 2022, reflecting an increase in revenue.



For the fiscal 2022, the Tokyo-headquartered company reported a profit of 211.180 billion yen or 526.11 yen per share, compared with 181.205 billion yen or 451.75 yen per share, reported for the fiscal 2021.



Pre-tax income was at 260.446 billion yen versus, 235.870 billion yen of previous fiscal.



Operating earnings also moved up to 229.702 billion yen from 165.473 billion yen, reported for the 12-month period to March 2021.



The company said it plans to disburse a year-end cash dividend of 55 yen per share. As an interim cash dividend of 55 yen per share has already been disbursed, cash dividend applicable to 2022 is expected to total 110 yen per share.



For the full year, Fujifilm generated a revenue of 2.525 trillion yen, higher than 2.192 trillion yen of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the Japanese company expects to report a revenue of 2.650 trillion yen with a profit of 192 billion yen.



For 2023, Fujifilm intends to pay an interim cash dividend of 60 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 60 yen per share, making a full year total dividend of 120 yen per share.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FUJIFILM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de