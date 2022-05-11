

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks jumped on Wednesday even as comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for the first rate hike in over a decade.



The central bank is likely to end its bond-buying stimulus program early in the third quarter of this year, followed by a rate hike that could come just 'a few weeks' later, Lagarde said at a conference in the Slovenian capital.



Investors now await the release of U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day for any signs that inflation is beginning to cool.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 114 points, or 1.9 percent, to 6,231 after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Train maker Alstom lost 7 percent despite reporting annual operating profit above expectations.







