

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) announced the appointment of Eduardo Bezerra as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2022, succeeding Ray Silcock. Bezerra joins the company from Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP), where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The company also announced the planned retirement of Todd Kingma, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Kyle Hanson has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective June 1, 2022. Hanson has nearly 25 years of experience as counsel for consumer-focused companies. She spent the last four years at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (WWW), where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.







