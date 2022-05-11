

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Wednesday the appointment of Thibaut Mongon as Chief Executive Officer Designate and Paul Ruh as Chief Financial Officer Designate of New Consumer Health Company that will be created following the planned separation.



The appointments will occur upon completion of the planned separation of the Consumer Health business, expected within 2023, subject to legal requirements.



Directors and additional executive leadership appointments will be decided in the coming months as the planned separation process progresses.



Mongon has served as Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of Consumer Health at Johnson & Johnson since 2019. He has more than 20 years of global experience at Johnson & Johnson.



Ruh joined Johnson & Johnson five years ago to become the CFO of the Consumer Health business. Prior to that, he was with PepsiCo in the position of CFO of Latin America from 2015 until January 2017.



It was in November 2021 that Johnson & Johnson announced the planned separation to create two global leaders, such as the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company.







