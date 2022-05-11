

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is up over 22% at $4.55 Eve Holding (EVEX) is up over 20% at $10.43 Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 17% at $30.70 QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is up over 17% at $2.13 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 15% at $5.48 U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 15% at $4.49 Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is up over 8% at $2.40 Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is up over 8% at $1.87 Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) is up over 6% at $2.45



In the Red



Unity Software Inc. (U) is down over 23% at $37.04 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is down over 20% at $19 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 20% at $1.97 GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is down over 17% at $4.11 Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is down over 16% at $3.78 Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is down over 14% at $5.92 Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is down over 13% at $62.90 Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 10% at $11.24 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is down over 6% at $4.31







