

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has sold 6.0 million shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) common stock at a price of $150 per share.



After the sale, Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock has decreased from about 28.1 percent to about 25.2 percent.



Walgreens noted that the sale has no impact to the long-term partnership between the two companies. Chief Operating Officer, International of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ornella Barra, will continue to serve on AmerisourceBergen's Board of Directors.



Walgreens expects proceeds from the sale to be about $900 million, which the company intends to use primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of its strategic priorities.







