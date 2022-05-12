

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (DRI.DE), on Thursday, reported a 13.7% increase in first-quarter earnings with 0.2% improvement in revenue. Also, the company confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year 2022.



Earnings per share increased by 13.7% to EUR0.58 from the previous year's EUR0.51, excluding income relating to other periods.



Revenue in the first quarter 2022 rose by 0.2% to EUR975.9 million from EUR973.7 million generated a year ago. High-value service revenue increased by 3.5% to EUR789.1 million from EUR762,1 million last year.



Further, the company increased the number of its customer contracts in the first quarter versus December 31, 2021 by 60,000 to 15.49 million. The growth reflects 90,000 new mobile Internet contracts won, whose base stood at 11.28 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, while the number of broadband lines decreased by 30,000 to 4.21 million in the same period.



The company confirms its forecast FY 2022 and expects service revenues to increase to about EUR3.2 billion versus EUR3.1 billion reported last year and the operating EBITDA at the previous year's level of EUR671.9 million, excluding out-of-period effects.



The number of customer contracts is expected to grow by around 450,000. For 2022, an investment volume (Cash-Capex) of about EUR400 million is expected, primarily for the 1&1 mobile network (antennas, computers and software).







