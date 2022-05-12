

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) reported that its profit attributable to NTT for the year ended March 31, 2022 was 1.18 trillion yen, an increase of 28.9% from the prior year. Basic earnings per share grew to 329.29 yen from 248.15 yen in the previous year.



Operating profit was 1.77 trillion yen, an increase of 5.8% from the prior year.



Annual operating revenues were 12.16 trillion yen, an increase of 1.8% from the previous fiscal year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects operating revenues of 12.60 trillion yen, operating profit of 1.82 trillion yen, and profit attributable to NTT of 1.19 trillion yen or 340.00 yen per basic share.







