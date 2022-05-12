

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), in its trading update for the first four months of 2022, said that financial performance year-to-date has been in line with expectation and its financial guidance for 2022 is unchanged.



The company said it is well positioned for the anticipated growth in end markets and continues to expect positive momentum in financial performance in 2022 despite the ongoing risks around macroeconomic uncertainties.



In the medium term, the company expects Civil Aerospace underlying revenue to grow at a low double-digit percentage compound average growth rate from 2021 with an operating margin percentage in the high single digits, and with trading cashflow comfortably exceeding operating profit.







